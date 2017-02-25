'Cut in half': Local pollie to lose crucial Gladstone town

CHANGES: What the Gladstone electorate could look like under the proposed changes.

GLENN Butcher looks set to loose Calliope from his Gladstone electorate.

This comes from the Queensland Redistribution Commission's shakeup of electorates throughout the state.

Mr Butcher said it was disappointing to lose Calliope.

"What's concerning is that it severely disadvantages the area because the new state member is based in Monto," he said.

"I've been working very close with that community especially with the high school ... no matter what happens I won't stop advocating for the school."

If the proposed changes are accepted, Calliope would be part of the Callide electorate, which former Deputy Premier Jeff Seeney holds.

Mr Butcher said his electorate had been cut in half.

"The electorate stays the same but basically they've cut a line from Raglan and I've lost all the Boyne Valley, all of Calliope and the regional and rural areas up to Mount Larcom but I keep Mount Larcom," he said.

The Assistant Minister, in his first term, said after talking to a few of his colleagues, it was difficult to move the boundaries once the draft was out.

"My thoughts are that they take Calliope city and bring it into Gladstone," he said. "It's 15 minutes up the road and is practically a suburb of Gladstone."

Mr Butcher said when the boundary realignments were raised in State Parliament, he would aim to have at least Calliope city included his electorate.

At the 2015 state election, in the two candidate preferred results, Mr Butcher won 55% of the vote at the Calliope polling booth.

People can object to the proposals by visiting www.ecq.qld.gov.au.

The final determination of the boundaries will be done on May 26.