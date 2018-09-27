Calliope fashion fund-raiser for drought stricken farm kids

President of the Gladstone Presbyterian Women's Assocation, Isabel Barnett will be helping raise money for drought stricken farm children.

President of the Gladstone Presbyterian Women's Assocation, Isabel Barnett will be helping raise money for drought stricken farm children. Matt Taylor GLA120718PRES

AS THE drought rolls on local groups are coming up with novel ways of helping our stricken farmers.

This year the Gladstone Presbyterian Women's Association will be holding money at their Annual Spring Fashion Parade and President Isabel Barnett said the money raised will be going to a very worthy cause.

"We're hoping to send children from farms out west to a camp on Stradbroke Island," she said.

"Some of them are eight years old and have never seen rain.

"Depending on where they live they may not have seen green grass, if there's any at all."

The Gladstone Musical Society will be entertaining guests at the Annual Spring Fashion Parade in Calliope. Matt Taylor GLA150518GMS

The annual parade is being held at the RSL Hall in Calliope on September 28 at 9.30am.

"Fashions will be presented by Noni B and there will be a craft stall as well," Mrs Barnett said.

"Mrs Liz Cunningham is the compere for the event, and she is a real comedian on the microphone, especially during the fashion parade.

"The Gladstone Musical Society will be doing the entertainment as well."

Admission to the Annual Spring Fashion Parade is $7.50 a head with all proceeds going to Send a Kid to Camp.

Enquiries to Isabel 49780182 or Judith 49724446.