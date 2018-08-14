Menu
Cowgirls Debbie Parr and Amanda Weston are swinging their bell ropes to raise money for the last rodeo in the region
News

Calliope cowgirls strut their stuff on Hanson Road for rodeo

Hannah Sbeghen
by
14th Aug 2018

COWGIRLS Debbie Parr and Amanda Weston have been spotted wandering around Hanson Road by drivers - but they aren't looking for their horses.

These cowgirls are looking for some cash to keep the last rodeo in the region alive, the Calliope rodeo. Armed with bell ropes and donning Akubras and chaps, these women aren't to be messed with as they pay local businesses a visit.

The ladies are among 20 passionate organisers who help put the annual September rodeo each year. Mrs Parr said the idea to dress up and get more sponsorships was to draw more attention to the rodeo.

"It's one of the busiest roads in town so we were expecting to get a lot of drivers honking as walked in and out of businesses," Mrs Parr said.

"We're always thinking of ways to improve the rodeo.

"The dream would to get somewhere as big as the Mt Isa rodeo."

Mrs Parr said the rodeo was a great way to support the community.

"We're not-for-profit so every dollar we make at the rodeo goes back into our community.

"This year 10 per cent of our ticket sales are going towards the drought appeal.

"Everything we can get sponsored such as lights and a band means we don't have to fork out of our own pockets for it."

Gladstone Observer

