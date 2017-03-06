Calliope Country Club farewell "Johnno”

GRAEME Johnson has seen plenty of changes during his time at Calliope Country Club.

The club manager has swung, sliced and served drinks to thirsty patrons during his 23 years with the club, but the time has come to call it a day.

"Johnno” as he is known by club members, will retire on March 26 and the club will host a farewell dinner in his honour on Saturday, April 1.

Prior to the formal goodbyes, Mr Johnson and 143 other players took to the Calliope fairways yesterday to participate in a two-person Ambrose event to honour the club stalwart.

Graeme Johnson tees off on hole 1. Matt Harris

"There's been a good roll-up (to the tournament),” Mr Johnson said.

"I didn't expect there would be this many people,” he said.

Mr Johnson said some of his fondest memories throughout his years at the club had come in the form of lasting friendships and steering the club through challenging times.

"I've got to know a lot of people over 23 years; people have come and gone and come back again,” he said.

"It's been a great time (while also) helping the club through some tough periods.”

Mr Johnson said the toughest time for the club was during the floods of 2010/11 when it was forced to close for almost three months.

"It was hard to recover and we probably still haven't fully recovered from there,” he said.

"It's been a tough last five or six years trying to get on top of things, it's been hard to recover (financially) from those floods with three months of no golf.”

Golf carts as far as the eye can see. Calliope Country Club. Matt Harris

Mr Johnson and his wife Leanne will move to the northern outskirts of Brisbane to be closer to family, but finding a new course to play will be difficult.

"I'm still narrowing it down to about three or four courses,” he said.