Calliope chicken business selling

SALE: Chicken Treat in Calliope is for sale. (Pictured) A Chicken Treat franchise. Picture: Alf Sorbello

AFTER six-and-a-half years and four grandchildren, the owners of a popular Calliope business have decided to sell.

Owner of Chicken Treat Calliope Brad Sheppard said his family initially opened the business to help support his daughter, but after she had four children, all under four, they’ve decided to take time to look after the family.

The sale of business is ­bittersweet for Mr Sheppard.

“I’m sad, but I’m tired too,” he said.

“You work five days a week and every weekend, it takes it out of you.”

Mr Sheppard spends his weekdays working as a teacher in the Banana region and also owns the Moura Chicken Treat.

He said the biggest highlight of his time operating in Calliope was the opening day, but said the customers were also special to him.

“The people in the area are really fantastic,” he said.

“I can count the number of whingeing customers over six-and-a-half years on one hand.

“We do a good service, there’s just not enough ­people.”

The franchise falls under Craveable Brands, the same company that owns Red Rooster and Oporto.

Despite it costing $500,000 to open the business, Mr Sheppard is asking for a mere $80,000 for the shop which includes a rotisserie, fryer and fully fitted-out cold/freezer room and staff in place.

He said he’d like to see the business operated by another family.

The Sheppard family will continue to own the Moura Chicken Treat.