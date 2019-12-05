Menu
Mikayla and Linda Watson with Santa at the Calliope community Carols 29 November 2019
News

Calliope carols light up community spirits

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
5th Dec 2019 5:00 PM
ABOUT 1500 people flocked to Chapman Park on Friday night for the Calliope Rotary Club’s Community Christmas Carols.

Crowd gathers at the Calliope Community Carols 29 November 2019
Event chairman Greg Brown said it was the second year the club had run the event.

Mr Brown said the club was happy with the night.

“The feedback we had was very positive,” Mr Brown said.

“Everyone appeared to be enjoying their time, particularly the kids.”

Ella and Zach Sweeney at the Calliope Community Carols 29 November 2019
Mr Brown said the event included face painting and rides for the kids.

Santa was also in attendance to share the Christmas cheer.

“The carols are all about providing a fun family atmosphere,” Mr Brown said.

All money raised will go towards the club’s community projects.

Mr Brown said the club was already looking to next year’s carols.

“We hope to keep developing it,” he said. “We welcome ideas and suggestions on how to improve.”

Gladstone Observer

