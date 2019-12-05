Calliope carols light up community spirits
ABOUT 1500 people flocked to Chapman Park on Friday night for the Calliope Rotary Club’s Community Christmas Carols.
Event chairman Greg Brown said it was the second year the club had run the event.
Mr Brown said the club was happy with the night.
“The feedback we had was very positive,” Mr Brown said.
“Everyone appeared to be enjoying their time, particularly the kids.”
Mr Brown said the event included face painting and rides for the kids.
Santa was also in attendance to share the Christmas cheer.
“The carols are all about providing a fun family atmosphere,” Mr Brown said.
All money raised will go towards the club’s community projects.
Mr Brown said the club was already looking to next year’s carols.
“We hope to keep developing it,” he said. “We welcome ideas and suggestions on how to improve.”