News

Calliope caravan park double murder case delayed

9th May 2019 10:00 AM
THE court case into the alleged double axe murder at the Calliope Caravan Park in December 2018 has been delayed.

John Bircsak, 64, is the man detectives charged with two counts of murder after the discovery of two bodies, a 60-year-old woman and 63-year-old man, at the caravan park on December 6.

Mr Bircsak had his matters mentioned in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday. The matters were to be committed to a higher court, however, were adjourned for mental health matters.

 

The case will again be before the court on September 17.

At the time it was reported that police were called to the Stowe Rd caravan park about 5pm where the body of a man was found outside his caravan with significant head injuries.

The man was taken to Gladstone Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police investigations led them to a nearby caravan where they found the body of a woman inside.

