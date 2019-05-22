Menu
STEAKING A CLAIM: Kelvin Young and Peter and Bev Costigan are proud of Calliope Quality Meats.
Emily Pidgeon
Business

Calliope butcher has no beef with shopping local

liana walker
by
22nd May 2019 10:00 AM
AFTER successfully being involved with The Observer's Town Proud campaign in 2018, Calliope Quality Meats co-owner Bev Costigan was keen to get on board again.

With around 70 per cent of their customer base coming out of Calliope and most of the remainder from the Gladstone region, local shoppers were at the heart of the business.

"It's good to get local support and we rely on locals a lot,” Mrs Costigan said.

She said shopping local helped keep the community alive and encouraged more shops to open up in the area.

At the moment she said some of the most popular items in store included briskets, kabanas and their smoked products.

"We also do nitrate-free hams and bacons for customers who are allergic to the nitrates,” she said.

She said they also supported their customers by catering to any special requests.

"Anything out of the ordinary we try to do it for them,” she said.

Overall she said it was great to be involved in a promotion that encouraged locals to support their home-grown businesses.

