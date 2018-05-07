Calliope bowling club fundraiser reaches $30,000 milestone

DAVE Byars was expecting a bumper result from yesterday's fund-raiser at Calliope Central Bowls Club and he got it.

The event raised $5500 dollars for Guide Dogs Queensland, almost as much as last year's total of about $5550.

Mr Byars, who has a degenerative eye disease, attended the event with his young guide dog, Trevor ,and his now retired guide dog, Queeny.

Queeny was granted membership of the bowls club many years ago.

"She's dog (member) number one, now (Trevor's) going to be dog number two," Mr Byars said.

It was a full green at the club for the fundraiser, with 64 players taking to their respective rinks for a two-hour competition.

Virginia Larney and Dave Byars with guide dog Trevor and retired guide dog, Queeny. Julia Bartrim

Virginia Larney, secretary of the management committee at the club, was too busy organising things to play bowls on the day.

"Everyone has fun, we always put newbies playing against newbies, so they don't feel inferior," Ms Larney laughed.

"A lot of our people only play once a year, they come for this day only."

The fundraiser reached its seventh year and for the first time it was held under the club's impressive new roof which sweeps across the entire bowling green and cost close to $800,000.

Calliope's branch of the Bendigo Bank has been a major sponsor of the fund-raiser since its inception.

Branch manager John Wessling lives out of town but comes to Calliope for bowls because of the friendships he's made.

"Dave came to us about eight years ago with a guide dog and we knew one day Queeny would have to go," Mr Wessling said.

Jenny Bubke, former chairman of the board at the Calliope branch of the Bendigo Bank, and Jenny Millar (Dave Byar's sister) manned the raffles booth. Julia Bartrim

"Even though he doesn't have to pay for his dog we felt we'd like to do something."

That "something" has resulted in about $30,000 raised for Guide Dogs Queensland since the fund-raiser started seven years ago.

It costs about $30,000 to train a guide dog.

Mr Byars may not be able to see the jack, but has represented Australia in blind bowls.

He can still see his feet and relies on sighted people to advise him of the field then he visualises the layout in his mind.

He said mostly people gave him the correct information.

"There's a bit of sledging but they're pretty good," he laughed.