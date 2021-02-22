Menu
Rhiannon Elizabeth Critchley, 19, pleaded guilty to drug-driving.
Crime

Calliope barmaid caught drug-driving

Jacobbe McBride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
22nd Feb 2021 3:00 PM
A Calliope barmaid fronted court on Monday and pleaded guilty to drug-driving.

Rhiannon Elizabeth Critchley, 19, entered the plea before Acting Magistrate Mark Morrow and police prosecutor Merrilyn Hoskins.

Ms Hoskins detailed the circumstances of Critchley’s case.

At 9.15pm on December 29, on Bloomfield St at Calliope, police intercepted Critchley, a P-plater, and she submitted to a roadside drug test which returned a positive result for cannabis.

She was issued a notice to appear in Gladstone Magistrates Court.

When asked by Mr Morrow if she had anything to say in relation to her offending, Critchley said she did not.

“I made the mistake of doing it and I have to take it,” she said.

Ms Hoskins said Critchley did not have any history until nine days’ prior to the drug drive, when she was issued two tickets for not displaying her plates correctly on separate occasions.

Mr Morrow fined Critchley $300 and disqualified her from driving for three months with no conviction recorded.

