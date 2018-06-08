Calliope author relies on online tribe to write nine novels

PROLIFIC AUTHOR: LJ Higgins holds the first book in the Aurora series, Utopia.

IT TAKES a tribe to raise a child and an online tribe to help write a book.

Young mother and full-time housewife, Linda (LJ) Higgins has just completed her ninth novel, Elysium, the fourth in her Secrets of Aurora series.

The series follows the adventures of a young girl in a dystopian future.

She says her online team has been invaluable in helping her stay on track.

"Family and friends don't really know how hard and lonely it can be to write a novel, but other writers do," she said.

So, LJ gathered together an online tribe who help proof-read her novels and keep her motivated.

"My small group of beta readers make sure each novel's 'pace' is correct," she said.

"My editor is American and he often has questions like, 'What do you mean by putting something in the boot?'"

Her team are doing something right as LJ went on to write nine novels with more on the way.

"The weeks' I'm a great housewife I don't get all my writing done, plus I have to keep up with the business side of writing too," she said.

Recently she started another group to help local writers avoid the traps she has fallen into.

I really enjoy helping other writers, it's inspiring to see them succeed.

LJ's e-books can be purchased on Amazon or soft-cover novels are available for sale at the PCYC markets.