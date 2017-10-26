Calling young artists for GRAGM's annual competition

PRIMARY COLOURS: Michael Marriot's work 'Bird's Eye View of Sydney Harbour in Mixed Media,' a previous winner of 'Celebrate Australia'.

AS WE celebrate The Rio Tinto Martin Hanson Memorial Art Awards 2017 at the Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum, young artists of the Gladstone Region have their chance to shine during the 2018 Celebrate Australia Primary School Art Competition.

Entry forms are now available, as Gladstone Regional Council invites primary school-aged children to put pen, paint, collage or any other medium to A4 paper to share their thoughts about the place in which they live.

This is the twelfth annual Celebrate Australia presentation and since the project was initiated in 2006, more than 3000 artworks have been submitted.

Young artists may submit one entry each, accompanied by a completed entry form, in either Section One: Prep to Year 2 or Section Two: Year 3 to Year 6.

Celebrate Australia submissions close 4pm Friday December 15 and entry forms are available at council offices, venues and libraries, as well as online at http://gragm.qld.gov.au.

The Rio Tinto Martin Hanson Memorial Art Awards 2017 are on display until Thursday December 7.

Funding opportunity

LOCAL arts and cultural groups or individuals are invited to apply for financial support during Round One 2017-2018 of the Gladstone Region Regional Arts Development Fund (RADF).

There are six RADF categories: Developing Regional Skills, Building Community Cultural Capacity, Regional Partnerships, Cultural Tourism, Concept Development and Contemporary Collections / Stories.

Applications close 4pm November 15 for short term projects that commence after December 6.

Application forms and guidelines are available at council offices, libraries and venues including the Gallery and Museum.

For further information, please phone 4976 6766 or email gragm@gladstone.qld.gov.au - Di Paddick