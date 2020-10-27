CALLING ARTISTS: Workshop space offers all kinds of classes

Gayle Douglass was inspired to start The Workshop Bar after moving to Gladstone four months ago and noticing an absence of activities available for the community.

A DATE night in Gladstone has become a lot more interesting with a new space offering all kinds of workshops, from paint and sip nights to cooking classes.

Ms Douglass wanted to bring the community together, as well as support local artists.

She decided to open a space where anyone could come and teach a skill, class or workshop.

“I just think learning something new in a fun environment is what I wanted to bring to the region,” Ms Douglass said.

“There’s just not that many things out there at the moment.

“Get your wife, bring her on her date, get some wine and cheese together and come to The Workshop Bar and enjoy just socialising again.”

Ms Douglass said workshops available included how to make resin chopping boards, mosaic and macramé art, sip and paint classes, cupcake decorating, and creative writing workshops.

Mechanical and power-tool classes would also be available to those wanting to learn how to change a tyre, windscreen wipers or oil on a car.

“It’s just about promoting the artists and giving them an outlet to teach their craft for the community,” she said.

Ms Douglass said classes were lined up for November to December but she was on the hunt for more creative artists.

“All I need is more creative artists to come on board and create an array of workshops for the region.”

Workshops are available seven days a week, and starting times depends on when an artist can host a workshop.

Popular sip and paint class, Brushes and Brews, will host the first workshop on November 7.

Prices for classes vary between $35 and $80.

Private functions start from $100 per head.

The Workshop Bar is located on 1 Manning Street, South Gladstone. Keep an eye on its Facebook page for upcoming workshops.