Calling artists ages 15-18 for Golding showcase

Di Paddick | 24th Aug 2017 4:30 AM
BEHIND THE SCENES: Lyne Lee, Rosemary Anderson and Rebecca installing work for the Priceless Past exhibition.
BEHIND THE SCENES: Lyne Lee, Rosemary Anderson and Rebecca installing work for the Priceless Past exhibition.

WHAT do a railway worker, a home science teacher, a midwife, a motor mechanic and builder have in common?

They're all stories of local special seniors featured in this year's Our Priceless Past project, to be officially launched by Gladstone Region mayor Matt Burnett from 1pm today.

Written by Year 9 students of Tannum Sands State High School, this collection of 13 stories provides a glimpse into the lives of 15 local people. Featuring precious memorabilia generously on loan from the participating seniors, the exhibition provides a chance to look back at our very unique past.

GOLDING SHOWCASE

Emerging local artists aged 15 to 18 years, are invited to submit their artwork in the 23rd annual Golding Showcase: Port Curtis and Callide Valley Youth Art Exhibition, for the unique opportunity to have their artwork displayed in the Gallery and Museum.

Works in all media are welcomed including sound-scapes, painting, sculpture, ceramics, fibre, collage, artist print, photography and new media.

To participate, collect an entry form from the Gallery and Museum or visit online at: http://gragm.qld.gov.au then deliver your entry to the Gallery and Museum between 10am and 4.45pm, tomorrow Saturday or Monday.

Gladstone loaded up with events for the next week

All are welcome to attend the exhibition launch and presentation of certificates, co-hosted by 2017 partner school Tannum Sands Sate High School, from 6pm next Friday, September 1.

Visitors have the chance to vote for their favourite work in the exhibition.

The Golding Showcase is supported by late patron Cyril Golding

For further information contact Rebecca Lush, on 49766766 or email gragm@gladstonerc. qld.gov.au

NEW FACE TO SEE

Management and staff welcome to the Gallery and Museum, exhibitions and education officer Rebecca Lush.

Ms Lush brings a great deal of experience to the role, including time spent at the Sydney Powerhouse Museum and Sydney Living Museums.

She has hit the ground running with her first project to co-ordinate the 2017 Golding Showcase exhibition.

"The opportunity to work with the Gladstone Region community will allow me to learn more about this wonderful area of Queensland and the individuals who have contributed to its arts and culture," she said.

"I am excited to bring my skills to this role and work alongside a great team here at the Gallery & Museum."

Please join us in cheering her a hearty welcome.

Topics:  exhibition gladstone regional art gallery and museum golding showcase

