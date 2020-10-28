Calling all photographers: Competition lands in Agnes Water

Rose McLeod's winning entry 'Brahman under a stormy sky' from the Mount Larcom RTC's annual photography competition

AGNES WATER photographers will have something to look forward to with an amateur photography competition being held this month.

Gladstone Regional Council’s Agnes Water Rural Transaction Centre is hosting its annual

amateur photography competition between now and December.

Amateur photographers are being asked to capture the beauty of the Discovery Coast area including Agnes Water, Seventeen Seventy, Captain Creek, Baffle Creek, Deepwater National Park, Eurimbula National Park, Turkey Beach, Rodds Peninsula National Park, Mount Colosseum National Park, Rosedale, Bororen and Miriam Vale.

Gladstone region Councillor Natalia Muszkat said this year’s theme is the ‘natural wonders of the Discovery Coast’.

“The Agnes Water RTC amateur photography competition is an opportunity to highlight the area’s unique environment from the beautiful coastline to the spectacular national parks,” Cr Muszkat said.

Entries will be accepted in two categories, Under-18s and Over-18s, and can be submitted digitally through Council’s Conversations website until Friday, 13 November.

A public voting period will open online from Monday, 16 November until Friday, 6 December.

All entries will be displayed at the Agnes Water RTC where in-person voting will be available.

Winners will be announced on Wednesday, 9 December with each successful photographer

receiving a $100 gift card.

Click here to enter the competition.