Callide’s Doesell reacts to Boyce predicted win

INDEPENDENT Callide candidate Loris Doesell did not hold back when asked about her feelings towards the 2020 election results so far.

Ms Doesell had amassed 580 votes, or 4.5 per cent of the 39.1 per cent of the votes counted, as of 11.09pm last night.

From the outset, Ms Doesell's primary campaigning goal was to lobby support for voluntary assisted dying legislation to be introduced.

Despite Ms Doesell telling The Observer she was a bit exhausted and slightly disappointed with the result so far, she had spread the word on voluntary assisted dying.



"It went right in that the number of people who supported me are now aware of what the voluntary assisted dying legislation is supposed to be about," she said.

"It will now be discussed starting February next year and hopefully the community will lobby their representative to actually represent them."

Ms Doesell said as an independent candidate, she was not well known and people felt she had no back-up.

"When you are in a party you have back up, obviously," she said.

"Not knowing me personally they would not realise what sort of voice I am.

"But I can see how, with 33,000 voters, I could not get to them all."

Ms Doesell's message to the incumbent Mr Boyce, who is predicted to retain the Callide seat, was for him to listen to the electorate on voluntary assisted dying, if he was re-elected.

"Because there seems to be a disconnect between what his advisers are telling him and what the community really want," she said.

Ms Doesell thanked the community for supporting her and being so positive in the effort she made for voluntary assisted dying.

"It is good to know they could place their trust in me to the degree they did," she said.

