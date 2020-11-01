Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Callide electorate votes 2020
Callide electorate votes 2020
News

Callide vote count reaches halfway point

Jacobbe Mcbride
1st Nov 2020 5:37 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE race for the seat of Callide is heating up as the total number of votes counted reaches the halfway point.

As of 3pm on November 1, 29 of the 50 booths in the Callide district had their votes counted, with the standings good news for Colin Boyce and the Liberal National Party.

Mr Boyce, who said earlier today it was safe to assume he would retain his seat, had amassed 8,054 votes which made up 66.5 per cent of the total votes counted so far.

Australian Labor Party candidate Gordon Earnshaw had roped in 4,061 votes which represented 33.5 per cent of the votes counted so far.

The two independent candidates, Loris Doesell and Adam Burling, had amassed 2,366 votes collectively which represented 14.2 per cent of the votes counted so far.

The Greens candidate Anthony Walsh had collected 638 votes which represented 3.8 per cent of the votes counted so far.

Total voting numbers, including informal votes which totalled over 500, were 17,219.

More 2020 Callide election news:

Boyce biding time to announce Callide victory

Callide electorate experiencing vote counting lag

Callide’s Doesell reacts to Boyce predicted win

callide electorate queensland elections 2020 queensland votes queensland votes 2020
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Boyce biding time to announce Callide victory

        Premium Content Boyce biding time to announce Callide victory

        News ‘It is safe to assume I’ve retained the Callide seat.’

        Butcher celebrates securing third term in Gladstone

        Premium Content Butcher celebrates securing third term in Gladstone

        News Glenn Butcher gathered at the Gladstone Yacht Club to support being re-elected with...

        Callide electorate experiencing vote counting lag

        Premium Content Callide electorate experiencing vote counting lag

        Politics Gladstone’s total votes counted (percentage) sits at 86, Callide’s is currently at...

        Callide’s Doesell reacts to Boyce predicted win

        Premium Content Callide’s Doesell reacts to Boyce predicted win

        News “I had hoped to gain a better following for what I thought was a worthy cause.”