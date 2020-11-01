Callide vote count reaches halfway point

THE race for the seat of Callide is heating up as the total number of votes counted reaches the halfway point.

As of 3pm on November 1, 29 of the 50 booths in the Callide district had their votes counted, with the standings good news for Colin Boyce and the Liberal National Party.

Mr Boyce, who said earlier today it was safe to assume he would retain his seat, had amassed 8,054 votes which made up 66.5 per cent of the total votes counted so far.

Australian Labor Party candidate Gordon Earnshaw had roped in 4,061 votes which represented 33.5 per cent of the votes counted so far.

The two independent candidates, Loris Doesell and Adam Burling, had amassed 2,366 votes collectively which represented 14.2 per cent of the votes counted so far.

The Greens candidate Anthony Walsh had collected 638 votes which represented 3.8 per cent of the votes counted so far.

Total voting numbers, including informal votes which totalled over 500, were 17,219.

