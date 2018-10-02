Callide power station shutdown starts

HIGH ENERGY: Callide Power Station is currently undergoing an overhaul.

HIGH ENERGY: Callide Power Station is currently undergoing an overhaul. Orin Lucke

A $49 million overhaul and maintenance program kicked off at CS Energy's Callide Power Station last weekend.

Energy Minister Dr Anthony Lynham said approximately 370 contractors would be on site for the major program of works, which will run until early December.

"CS Energy's overhauls provide short-term employment opportunities for people with the skills and expertise required to undertake maintenance and upgrades to the power station," Dr Lynham said.

"Principal overhaul contractor MHPS has brought a range of contractors to site, including electricians, boiler makers, riggers, fitters, welders, scaffolders and crane drivers.

"The contractors will work alongside the power station's permanent workforce and are being accommodated at motels and caravan parks in Biloela, bringing $4 million in flow-on economic benefits to the region."

The bulk of the 70-day program of works will be on the 350-megawatt Unit B2 and there will be a short 10-day mini-overhaul of the 405-megawatt Unit C3 in the same period.

"Regular overhauls are required to keep power stations running safely, reliably and efficiently, particularly over the upcoming summer peak demand period," Dr Lynham said.

"While the works are underway, Callide Power Station's remaining generating units will continue providing reliable baseload electricity into the grid.

"Queensland has plenty of surplus generating capacity to cover the essential overhauls and maintenance at Callide Power Station."

Callide Power Station is comprised of two power plants Callide B and C, each with two generating units, and has a permanent workforce of 230 people.

CS Energy owns 100 percent of Callide B and owns Callide C in a 50/50 joint venture with InterGen.