Callide MP wants more details on abortion law change

CALLIDE MP Colin Boyce says he will wait for more details before making any public comment on a new bill which could see abortion legalised in Queensland.

The proposed laws were announced by Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk on Monday, and if passed would legalise abortion up to 22 weeks and establish 150m "safe zones" around clinics.

Mr Boyce told the Central Telegraph it was yet to be determined whether LNP members would be granted a conscience vote on the bill.

"Until such time as we've seen the contents of the bill and how (the Government) proposes to change the law... it wouldn't be appropriate to comment," he said.

"Obviously it's a highly emotive issue and the LNP party room will be discussing the proposal, but it's important that it goes through the proper process.

"I'll always consider views of my constituents and I'm more than happy to speak to anybody on the issue, which I have done already."

Abortion has been an offence in Queensland since 1899, though the service can be legally administered if a doctor believes continuing a pregnancy is a risk to a woman's physical or mental health.