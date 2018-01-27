Callide MP goes mobile at Calliope

ROAD TRIP: Member for Callide Colin Boyce set up the first of many mobile offices at Calliope on Thursday, January 25.

ROAD TRIP: Member for Callide Colin Boyce set up the first of many mobile offices at Calliope on Thursday, January 25. Contributed

PRESERVING a railway line, a high school at Calliope and children's crossing are some of the issues the community has on its mind.

Newly elected Member for Callide Colin Boyce set up shop in Calliope this week in an aim to listen and act on the issues facing people across all corners of the massive electorate.

Mr Boyce set his mobile office up in town on Thursday, with a number of constituents taking the opportunity to meet the LNP member.

"Some of the issues there were mostly concerned with the Boyne Valley and the road at Many Peaks," Mr Boyce said.

"There were also some issues with the railway line and the group of people there who are trying to preserve the railway and make a tourist destination."

Mr Boyce also met with Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett, with the pair discussing a number of topics affecting Calliope.

"We spoke about some of the issues there, the school being one obviously, and the traffic lights and crossing on Drynan Dr which is much needed," he said.

"We covered a few of those issues and we'll be working toward trying to have those delivered.

"Obviously it's a matter of negotiating with the current government so that's what we'll be doing.

"To me (the children's crossing) is something that needs to happen."

"I think as a community and all politics aside it needs to be addressed."

The mobile offices allow Mr Boyce the opportunity to set up base at one of the 37 small communities within the 75,000sqkm electorate.

"I'll be doing my best to travel around the whole of the electorate and represent all the people, it's just not about one political party or side, it's about representing everybody and trying to get the best results we can," he said.

"Having said that, I'm only allowed one office (in Biloela) according to the rule book.

"So the only way I can get out and address people is by having a mobile office and that's the most practical way of getting around."