Confirmed: Calliope will shift electorates into Callide

THE Queensland Redistribution Commission has delivered its final determination on the state's new electoral boundaries - and the news is exactly what Calliope residents didn't want to hear.

Calliope will be shifted into the neighbouring seat of Callide at the next election, along with parts of Boyne Valley, Benaraby, Iveragh, Mt Alma and Boynedale.

Despite Calliope being so close to Gladstone that many consider it a suburb, the town's new MP will be based in Biloela, an hour's drive west on the Dawson Hwy.

Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher said the decision was "very disappointing" for him personally.

"Calliope is a community we've worked extremely hard with over the last two-and-a-half years, particularly with the Calliope High School development," he said.

Mr Butcher said he still considered Calliope was part of Gladstone and he would continue to advocate for the community and attend events in the town if he was invited.

"My office is always open to that community," he said.

CHANGES: What the Gladstone electorate will look like after the next election.

In delivering its decision, the QRC acknowledged the "validity" of Calliope residents' objections to the change but said it was legally bound to ensure enrolment was equitably distributed across Queensland's electorates.

"Callide needed electors and combined with burgeoning enrolment along Queensland's coastal strip, the commissioners felt it inevitable that Calliope would need to be transferred out of Gladstone either this redistribution or the one that follows," it wrote.