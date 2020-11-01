Callide electorate experiencing vote counting lag

Queenslanders Head To The Polls In The 2020 State Election

WITH Gladstone’s total votes counted being above 86 per cent at the time of publication, frustration is growing out west where the slow count continues.

The Callide electorate, as of 11.09pm last night, had only 39 per cent of its vote counted, equating to 13,268 votes.

With a population of over 50,000 people, Callide residents are scratching their heads as to why definitive results are not yet known.

An Electorate Commission of Queensland spokeswoman said the slow count can be blamed on the postal votes yet to be returned.

“That 39 per cent is of the eligible people who elected to vote, so there will be postal votes still to be coming back,” the spokeswoman said.

Per the ECQ website at 12.45pm on November 1, 11,042 postal votes were issued with 6150 being returned and 3815 of them being accepted.

The ECQ spokeswoman said on a whole, Queenslanders have already returned over 400,000 postal votes.

“There is about 300,000 still to come back if I had to take a guess,” she said.

“On top of that, about 100,000 people statewide who applied for a postal vote either voted in person or telephone voted.”