Callide and Burnett are still up for grabs

Gladstone Region mayor Matt Burnett, Shadow Minister for Transport and Main Roads Andrew Powell, LNP candidate for Callide Colin Boyce and Cr Peter Masters at the intersection of Drynan Dr and Dawson Hwy in Calliope.

Gladstone Region mayor Matt Burnett, Shadow Minister for Transport and Main Roads Andrew Powell, LNP candidate for Callide Colin Boyce and Cr Peter Masters at the intersection of Drynan Dr and Dawson Hwy in Calliope. Matt Harris

CURRENT frontrunners for the seats of Burnett and Callide, LNP candidates Stephen Bennett and Colin Boyce, are both refusing to claim victory as counting continues following Saturday's state election.

The seat of Callide still remains a three-horse race, with Mr Boyce leading with 32.11 per cent of the primary vote, leading One Nation's Sharon Lohse (26.04 per cent) and the ALP's Darren Blackwood (22.3 per cent as at 5pm Tuesday.

The LNP candidate is likely to claim Callide, but expects to wait until later this week for an outcome.

"I'm not claiming victory and it's the same statewide - the LNP has not conceded and the ALP cannot claim victory either," Mr Boyce said.

"Postal votes are still valid until Tuesday so it will be several days until we have a result I'd imagine."

Mr Boyce said the addition of compulsory preference voting was a "complicated business that just takes time".

Meanwhile, Mr Bennett, who has held Burnett since 2012, had 42.89 per cent of the vote last night, 4516 votes ahead of One Nation's Ashley Lynch.

Stephen Bennett at East State School polling booth. Mike Knott BUN251117ELECTION7

"While the preliminary results appear very positive, it really is important that I wait until the seat is officially declared," Mr Bennett said.

"I'm humbled by the overwhelming support I have received and I am very grateful for that, however I am not about to claim the seat."

An Electoral Commission of Queensland spokesperson said they were receiving hundreds of postal votes each day following the election.

"In seats where the race is tight, we could be waiting for the postal votes to be sent back before it is possible to declare a winner," they said.

The deadline for the return of postal votes is 5pm on December 5.

STATE OF PLAY

(Top 3 candidates as at 5pm Tuesday)

BURNETT: 83.21 per cent counted.

Stephen Bennett (LNP) - 11,676 (42.89 per cent)

Ashley Lynch (ONP) - 7160 (26.3 per cent)

Lee Harvey (ALP) - 6915 (25.4 per cent).

CALLIDE: 59.74 per cent counted.

Colin Boyce (LNP) - 6209 (32.11 per cent)

Sharon Lohse (ONP) - 5035 (26.04 per cent)

Darren Blackwood (ALP) 4311 (22.3 per cent).