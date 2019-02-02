State’s jails too full for druggies

Queensland’s prison population increased by 44 per cent from 2012 to 2018.

QUEENSLAND'S Productivity Commission has recommended the State Government consider decriminalising some drug offences in a bid to fix the ballooning prison population.

The draft report, released yesterday, also recommends a greater use of non-custodial options for non-violent and victimless crimes.

Prisoners cost on average $107,000 each to keep inside every year, with the total amount spent on running prisons $872 million.

The draft report says consideration should be given to reducing the scope of behaviour dealt with under the criminal justice system which could include regulatory offences, drug offences and public nuisance offences.

It also recommended sentences involving home detention be available to courts, as well as the use of electronic monitoring.

Other recommendations include: allowing courts to impose custodial sentences in low-security facilities; greater use of bail; opportunities to reduce time spent on remand and greater emphasis on rehabilitation and reintegration of prisoners into the community.

The prison population jumped from 6079 to 9021 over the past five years, the report says.

Drug offenders were the greatest increase of 32 per cent.

The report says most jail sentences in Queensland were for non-violent crimes, and incarceration might not always be the best option.

The commission is seeking submissions on the draft report, due by April 17.

A final report will be given to the Government by August.