Call the friendly midwife

Alana Coates, Will Coates and Midwife Melissa 'Missy' Megaw are looking forward to the birth of Alana's second child

WHEN a pregnant midwife wants one of her fellow midwife's to help her give birth then her team must be doing something right.

According to Melissa Megaw, many of Gladstone's midwifes have relied on their workmates to help them during and after their pregnancies.

"Most of us have birthed our sons and daughters through the Midwifery Group Practice (MGP)," she said.

The MGP began operations in 2013 with one midwife and has expanded to six full-time midwives today.

In the past five years they've helped deliver over 700 babies and the group's popularity is increasing.

Many mothers who have used the service for their first birth are coming back to the same midwife for their next pregnancy.

Alana Coates, who relied on Melissa to help with her first child, son Will said they had developed a strong rapport with each other.

Everything is much easier to deal with because there's already a relationship between us"

Ms Megaw is happy to be on hand to help deliver Ms Coates next child.

"You develop a friendship with the mothers and their families and it's nice that they want you to be with them again," she said.

An expectant mother will see one primary midwife throughout her pregnancy.

"We'll meet with them when they're 12 weeks pregnant and be with them through to the birth and for about a month to six weeks afterwards," Ms Megaw said.

During this time the midwifes are on hand to give advice on everything from feeding, sleep and settling.

"Plus we can link parents up with the child health clinic for immunisation services or introduce them to parenting groups," she said.

According to Ms Megaw giving birth is a natural function and the midwife's main role is to support the mother and give them confidence.

Studies have shown midwifery care has lead to a decrease in caesarean births and much less stress on the mother.

"It's all about making mothers feel as comfortable and relaxed before, during and after the birth of their child," she said.

She admits it can be fun at times.

"One lovely couple played a Bollywood album and even explained what all the songs were about during the birth!

"I became a fan because it's so joyful," she said.

Another positive change Ms Megaw has seen is more fathers, parents and grandparents becoming involved with the birthing process.

"They really enjoy it and it shows us how much support a new mother will have while bringing up the child," she said.

It seems Gladstone's midwives have not only won the trust of expectant mothers they've become a family too.