Call-out on for more Capes 4 Kids

MADE WITH LOVE: Jodie Warwick and Angie Goodrem from Unique Quality Care Gladstone with some of the capes they've made for children in hospital. Contributed

THE team at Unique Quality Care will reach a significant milestone this week as they mail its 100th Capes 4 Kids to children in hospital.

The capes are designed to help children feel safe, secure and brave undergoing challenging and scary medical treatments while in hospital.

They are posted to hospitals around the country and UQC program director Alana McMullen urges hospitals, including Gladstone's Base and Mater hospitals, not involved in the program, to consider participating.

"They'll be posted to Capes headquarters in New South Wales and then they'll be posted to hospitals around Australia," Ms McMullen said.

"I found out nobody has registered Gladstone Hospital and it has to be the hospital that registers it.

"Neither of (Gladstone's hospitals) are registered to receive capes.

"It makes it a little less scary for the kids, they can use them as blankets as well so they've got it wrapped around them when they have to get something done that's a bit scary like a blood test or anything like that.

"It's free and it's a nice extra boost for the kids... even if somebody has to have an x-ray or a doctor needs to look at a cut, they've got their little superhero capes to make them feel a little bit braver."

There were 15 capes sent out among the 100th cape in the last batch.

UQC is always seeking donations of materials, sewing equipment and postal satchels.

People can also sponsor a cape for $10 or buy a gift card from Sew Patch n Quilt at Clinton.

Find out more on Unique Quality Care on Facebook.