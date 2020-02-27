Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Celebrity

'Call me Harry': Prince drops royal label

27th Feb 2020 4:58 AM

 

Prince Harry has started the last round of his royal duties on an informal note, making it clear that the audience at a summit in Scotland should simply call him Harry.

Harry and wife Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have announced they will step down from their duties as senior royals next month to spend more time in North America.

Although Harry will no longer be known as His Royal Highness, he will still be a prince.

Before his speech on sustainable travel in Edinburgh on Wednesday, event host Ayesha Hazarika told delegates the Duke of Sussex does not want to to be addressed formally.

"He's made it clear that we are all just to call him Harry," she said.

Harry and Meghan have been in Canada with their son Archie for several weeks but Harry came back to Britain on Tuesday, according to local media.

On Friday, he is due to visit the studios at Abbey Road in north London, where the Beatles recorded 11 of their 13 albums, to meet the singer Jon Bon Jovi and the Invictus Games Choir, who are recording a single for charity.

His trip to Britain comes after news last week that he and Meghan would not use the word "royal" in their branding, following weeks of talks between the couple and the royal family about how they will present themselves to the world in future.

Harry has spoken of his sadness at being forced to give up his royal duties, saying there was no other option if he and Meghan, an American actor, were to seek an independent future away from stifling media intrusion.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks harry and meghan royal family

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Obscene’: Bilo family friend visits Christmas Island centre

        premium_icon ‘Obscene’: Bilo family friend visits Christmas Island centre

        News “OBSCENE” was how Angela Fredericks described the Christmas Island detention centre, where her friends Priya and Nades and their two daughters have been held for the...

        PHOTOS: Catching up over a cuppa

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Catching up over a cuppa

        News The Senior Citizen Centre was full of laughter and live music this morning for...

        Man who had 8 beers and passed out in ute loses licence

        premium_icon Man who had 8 beers and passed out in ute loses licence

        News “You’re a young male, young males traditionally make stupid decisions,” says...

        Gladstone mum's heartfelt message: 'You're not alone'

        premium_icon Gladstone mum's heartfelt message: 'You're not alone'

        News DEBBIE Schulze knew her family needed support after they experienced an unthinkable...