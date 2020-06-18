Call is out for your Observer memories

Gladstone has grown and changed over the years and The Observer has changed with it.

THE Observer has been evolving since the day of its first edition more than 150 years ago.

But a common thread links those years of constant progress. It can be found in the people whose stories the paper has been telling over those years.

The Observer will go on telling people’s stories as it progresses to its digital future this month but as we pause to mark the transition of the print era in the Gladstone region to our sister titles The Courier-Mail and Sunday Mail, we are taking a look back in time and seeking out readers’ special memories.

Was your story told in the paper?

Perhaps it was someone else’s story that made a lasting impression?

Or the appearance of your children’s photos in the sports section? Or on the front page?

Were you among the tens of thousands whose milestones in life were recorded in our social and classified pages through the years?

We want to hear your memories of The Observer and share them with our readers – in the paper and online.

Tell us, too, what events, ­occasions or stories you would like to see highlighted leading up to the final print edition.

Let us know if you have a special link to the paper.

Perhaps you worked for The Observer or have clippings or photos that were purchased decades ago.

Maybe someone in the family found some old pages while pulling up the kitchen lino (it wouldn’t be the first time).

If you’d like to see them ­included, email the details and photos to us at newsroom@gladstoneobserver.com.au or phone 4970 3030.

Online, we are also ramping things up.

New content and a guarantee you’ll know everything first about our great region comes with a subscription to The Observer.

As such, we’re offering free digital access for two months. Or for those who sign up for a 12-month digital subscription, we’re offering an eight-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab A. That’s more than $500 value for $7 a week over the first 12 months (minimum cost $364).

Just go to www.gladstoneobserver.com.au/subscribe.

And a reminder, it’s not the end for print altogether. To cater for the thousands of loyal print readers we have, The Courier-Mail and Sunday Mail will be starting regionalised pages for our region from next week.

We promise to continue to be your biggest and best news source. It’s what we deliver, not how we deliver it.