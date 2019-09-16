Menu
CALL OUT: Sports groups are encouraged to be involved in the Sports and Active Living Festival. Picture: SAM ROSEWARNE.
Call for sporting groups

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
16th Sep 2019 5:00 AM
GLADSTONE Regional Council is calling for sport and ­active recreation groups in the region to be part of the Club Development Workshops, a part of the Sport and Active Living Festival Program.

The workshops will be held 9am-5pm, on Saturday, ­October 19 at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre.

Councillor Rick Hansen said the full-day program would help provide the knowledge, tools and resources sporting clubs require to ­ensure longevity.

“All of the workshops offer insightful tips and tricks into a range of topics, including ­committee roles and legal ­responsibilities, to attracting local media to your events,” Cr Hansen said.

The day will conclude with a networking dinner with the guest speakers.

For more information on the Club Development Workshops visit www.gladstone qld .gov.au/salf-workshops

The cost for the workshop and dinner is $60 a ticket.

Tickets can be booked via the GECC website.

