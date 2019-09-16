Call for sporting groups
GLADSTONE Regional Council is calling for sport and active recreation groups in the region to be part of the Club Development Workshops, a part of the Sport and Active Living Festival Program.
The workshops will be held 9am-5pm, on Saturday, October 19 at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre.
Councillor Rick Hansen said the full-day program would help provide the knowledge, tools and resources sporting clubs require to ensure longevity.
“All of the workshops offer insightful tips and tricks into a range of topics, including committee roles and legal responsibilities, to attracting local media to your events,” Cr Hansen said.
The day will conclude with a networking dinner with the guest speakers.
For more information on the Club Development Workshops visit www.gladstone qld .gov.au/salf-workshops
The cost for the workshop and dinner is $60 a ticket.
Tickets can be booked via the GECC website.