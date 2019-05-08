Menu
CALL TO ARMS: Mount Maurice RFS members Thomas Hoskins, Joshua Jasinski, Carlie Jasinski and Darren Oakey.
Call for more rural fireys for next fire season

8th May 2019 5:00 AM
ARE you interested in volunteering as a fire fighter?

Gladstone's rural fire brigades have put the call out for people to sign up ahead of the next fire season.

Mount Maurice RFS secretary Darren Oakey said while numbers were good, he encouraged anyone to sign up.

"We're always on the lookout for new members from all walks of life,” Mr Oakey said.

"Fire season is due to kick off again in a couple of months after this winter period.”

Local rural fire crews were part of the front line battling the blaze that went through Deepwater and Baffle Creek last year.

A rise in volunteer numbers would certainly help if a similar emergency were to arise.

"Many hands make light work,” Mr Oakey said.

"It gives our (existing) volunteers time to rest as well when the big fires and other things happen.

"The more members for all our brigades in the whole region, the more people we can get out in the field to protect the community.”

He said being a volunteer firefighter had a lot of personal benefits through community efforts and visibility.

"It's a lot of self benefit rather than monetary benefit,” Mr Oakey said.

People who want to sign up to their local brigade are encouraged to visit the Rural Fire Service website at ruralfire.qld.gov.au.

