Call for bus stop for the elderly

A BUS stop in front of Settlers Retirement Village in South Gladstone is what residents are calling for and they have the full support of the council.

The council will now make a formal request to Translink, which runs the bus service, to alter the route.

If accepted, the council will build a bus stop in front of the retirement village at an estimated cost of $128,000.

The issue was brought up as a concern at yesterday's Gladstone Regional Council meeting.

On June 6, council officers met with the manager of Settlers Retirement Village to discuss the preferred location of any bus stop, council documents reveal.

"At this meeting it was conveyed that the residents were not using the current bus stop as it was too far away from the facility (approximately 340m), and that if any new facility was installed it would have to be as close as practical to the facility to be utilised by the residents, with the preferred location being in front of the retirement village,” the document reads.

The problem the council faces, Engineering Services director Paul Keech said, was that Translink were often reluctant to change their routes.

Mr Keech said it was difficult to determine how much use there would be of the bus stop.

Mayor Matt Burnett said the village had been asking for a number of years to have a bus stop in front of their centre.

"In Gladstone there's basically two age groups of people using our bus service,” he said.

"It's the kids going to school and the seniors getting around our city.

"Translink must know this from who hops on and off the bus every day.

"Why would you want to drive past the front of a retirement village when you've got a captive audience of customers right there?”

Any bus stop built would be included in the council's 2019/20 long-term financial plan.

Translink has been contacted for comment.