Call for BITS pool after shark sighting

I’m a keen angler looking to explore and enjoy myself in Mackay. As a journalist here I am looking forward to being involved and entrenched in the issues within this community.

A THREE-metre tiger shark that closed Tannum Beach this week has led to renewed calls for a pool for the area.

PJ Sobhanian is the latest councillor to call for a dedicated Boyne Island and Tannum Sands facility.

"The ocean, as beautiful as it is, is not a safe environment for learning how to swim and at times, for actual swimming,” he said.

"Now I was very fortunate (on Wednesday) that there were lifeguards on duty and they were able to inform me that there was a three-metre-plus shark in the water but there are times when there aren't lifeguards there.”

Cr Sobhanian said millions of dollars had been spent on other regional projects, which were "fantastic and a priority”.

"I think it is now Boyne-Tannum's turn and I think, in my opinion, the next priority has to be a safe swimming facility for our community in Boyne-Tannum,” he said.

"We have to cost it and deliver it in a responsible manner and talk to our colleagues in state and federal governments to see if they would be interested ... in delivering the project for our community.”

During the state election, member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher flagged the proposed pool as a potential Works For Queensland project.

"I've had a chat with the Mayor and one of the critical things we know that is important to the community is an aquatic centre down here at Boyne Island/ Tannum Sands,” Mr Butcher said in November.

"The Mayor is quite happy to say that we are looking to go forward with some of this funding to start on the track to building this aquatic facility here in Boyne/ Tannum Sands.”

Cr Sobhanian is not the only councillor to have weighed in on the pool debate, with Kahn Goodluck also outspoken on the issue.

A report is being prepared by Gladstone Regional Council on the idea.

Cr Sobhanian said he thought it was time a formal conversation was had.

He said the first step was community consultation.

"I'm fairly confident this is what the community wants but I think that is always the first step,” Cr Sobhanian said.

"The next step in terms of a governance point of view would be some sort of council resolution.”

Cr Sobhanian said it was important a pool conversation was started given recent shark and crocodile sightings.