Cake maker humbled by win after 40 years honing skill

Judy Neville -Cake Decorator won the Observer's Best Cake Maker poll for 2020

JUDY NEVILLE still gets a thrill out of making birthdays and weddings extra special after creating beautifully-crafted cakes for more than 40 years.

The cake decorator recently won The Observer’s best cake maker for 2020 poll with 34 per cent of the vote.

Ms Neville started cake decorating after her son needed a cake for his first birthday in 1977.

“I started when my son turned one, he’s 43 now,” Ms Neville said.

“I needed a cake for his first birthday so I made a Mickey Mouse cake, I cut it out of cardboard, baked it, cut the shape and did my best.”

"My grandson has a little job at Maccas and this was his birthday cake this year. So much fun."

More thna 40 years later, Ms Neville decorates cakes for all occasions for many Gladstone residents.

“People just ring me up asking ‘Hey Jude, I need a cake for this and I want this theme’ and they just let me go with it,” she said.

“It’s great that they trust what I’m going to do.”

Ms Neville said she made a broad-range of cakes, from “lick and stick” to hand-crafted flowers and figurines.

Ms Neville said she liked making all types of cakes, but her favourite cakes were those she made for her grandchildren.

“I love making the grandkids cakes because they never know what they are getting half the time,” she said.

Ms Neville said she credited word and mouth and being local for the customer base she had built up over the years.

“(I think) being local and being here for so many years, people go ‘Oh Judy Neville makes cakes’ when they ask around the office or their friends,” she said.

One of the cakes Judy Neville has made over the years.

“I have people that come back and that’s great, it tells you that your products are good.”

Ms Neville said she was humbled by her win.

“I’m absolutely amazed there is a lot of cake decorators in town who are equivalent or even better than what I am, we are just quiet achievers I think,” she said.