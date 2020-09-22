Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Supplied Editorial Palm Cove resident Mary Watson with sheep trying to come home from the UK
Supplied Editorial Palm Cove resident Mary Watson with sheep trying to come home from the UK
Offbeat

Qld woman’s sheepish ploy to escape UK amid travel bans

by Toby Vue
22nd Sep 2020 10:41 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A CAIRNS woman exiled overseas for the past four months has resorted to a method of coming to Australia not seen since the mid-1800s.

Palm Cove's Mary Watson, aged 84, is desperate to get home from Kew Gardens, near London, as flight after flight has been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In limbo, she then decided to take desperate measures.

Remembering that people used to be transported to Australia for stealing sheep and other livestock, she decided to give that a try.

Unfortunately, despite her best efforts at rustling fake sheep, she was unable to find anyone willing to arrest her.

Palm Cove resident Mary Watson, 84, with garden sheep statues in a bid to come home from the UK. Picture: Supplied
Palm Cove resident Mary Watson, 84, with garden sheep statues in a bid to come home from the UK. Picture: Supplied
letterspromo

 

"You do not have to be a genius to work out that many of us will not be home until after Christmas," she said.

"I do blame the Australian government for lack of political will in letting its people return home," she said.

"They cannot claim there is a lack of hotel space for quarantining people."

For Ms Watson, she still asks: "How many sheep do I have to steal to get back home to Australia?"

Originally published as Cairns woman's sheepish ploy to escape UK amid travel bans

More Stories

Just In

    Just In

      Smith ready to go in IPL

      Smith ready to go in IPL
      • 22nd Sep 2020 9:29 AM

      Top Stories

        IN COURT: 51 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        Premium Content IN COURT: 51 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, September 22.

        MORNING REWIND: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        News The biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, September 21.

        Shirtless man’s brazen break-and-enter caught on CCTV

        Premium Content Shirtless man’s brazen break-and-enter caught on CCTV

        Crime Ezekiel James Martin said he had been “hard on the gear”.

        Tenders awarded for gas exploration west of Gladstone

        Premium Content Tenders awarded for gas exploration west of Gladstone

        News Both coal seam and conventional gas will be explored for, across more than...