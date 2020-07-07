Menu
Adult retailer Lovehoney has released a sex map ranks locations based on sales of sex toys between March and May this year.
Dating

Are these the unsexiest places in Australia?

by Toby Vue
7th Jul 2020 1:28 PM
NEW research showing Cairns as the unsexiest place in the country has been labelled rubbish.

The hot and sweaty reputation of Cairns isn't enough for it to be a gateway to sexual happiness as the city is the unsexiest place in Australia, new data has revealed.

The retailer also lists Ipswich and Rockhampton as lacking in sexy vibes.

SEE THE FULL LISTS BELOW

Sales of the company's sex toys across Cairns dropped 66 per cent.

"The tropical city, which is often described as the gateway to Australia's Great Barrier Reef, isn't a gateway to sexual happiness, according to Lovehoney's data," the research stated.

Mt Sheridan resident Sophie Curtis said she was surprised about the result.

Sophie Curtis of Mt Sheridan and Kendra Haggerty from Brinsmead think Cairns is a sexy city. PICTURE: STEWART McLEAN
Sophie Curtis of Mt Sheridan and Kendra Haggerty from Brinsmead think Cairns is a sexy city. PICTURE: STEWART McLEAN

"I thought with COVID, it'd be bums up. Obviously not," Ms Curtis said.

"Pretty much all my friends have toys.

"You always see people in bikinis and pretty much nothing."

Ms Curtis, who was born and bred in Cairns, said people who may be put off from visiting because of the research should not "believe everything you read".

Four other Queensland places - Ipswich, Townsville and Rockhampton - join Cairns in the unsexy list.

The Lovehoney rating was based on sex toy sales between March and May this year.
Cairns Deputy Mayor Terry James said people "need to buy those cheap flights going around to have a look at Cairns themselves rather than read rubbish from somebody who hasn't been here".

"We don't need them [sex toys] because we've got a natural environment for it - everyone's relaxed here," Cr James said.

Lovehoney director Rob Godwin said it was great to see that when Australians have had to spend time indoors, "they have focused on their wellbeing, reconnecting with themselves and their partners to explore new and exciting ways to fulfil their sexual happiness".

Cairns Deputy Mayor Terry James said researching showing Cairns as the least sexy place was “rubbish”. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE.
The global sex map also shows Cairns' favourite lube flavour is cherry and its most popular fantasy is French maids and butlers.

The sexiest place is Wentworth Point, about 15km west of Sydney. It had an uplift of 680 per cent in sex toy sales.

Cairns' laid-back bikini lifestyle is plenty sexy, thank you very much. PHOTO: iStock
THE SEXIEST TOP 10

Wentworth Point, NSW

St Marys, NSW

West Hobart, TAS

Rosebery, NSW

North Bondi, NSW

Mentone, VIC

Clyde North, VIC

Clarkson, WA

Somerville, VIC

Windsor, VIC

 

THE UNSEXIEST TOP 10

Cairns, QLD

Greenwich, NSW

Ipswich, QLD

Townsville, QLD

Gulfview Heights, SA

Eagle Farm, QLD

Rockhampton, QLD

Acton, ACT

King Meadows, TAS

Callaghan, NSW

Originally published as Cairns sizzles despite cheeky 'sex map' rating

