Prince Andrew ‘sex slave’ says FBI confirms death threat

THE Cairns-based "sex slave" engulfed in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal says the FBI has confirmed a "credible death threat" on her life.

Virginia Giuffre, now 36, says she was trafficked for sex as an underage teen by paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein who was found dead in his New York jail cell.

Mrs Giuffre had alleged she'd had sex with Prince Andrew, who she was photographed with in London in 2001.

Virginia Giuffre speaks during an interview on the BBC Panorama program during which she claimed she was trafficked for sex by Jeffery Epstein when she was 17.

The Duke of York flatly denied any recollection of meeting Mrs Giuffre and having sex with her.

He said he couldn't have had sex with her in a London townhouse belonging to his friend, Ghislaine Maxwell, who was Jeffrey Epstein's girlfriend and alleged madam, because he was at a pizza restaurant with his daughter, Princess Beatrice, that evening.

Mrs Giuffre has tweeted concerns that "too many evil people want to see me quieted"

"I have been informed from the F. B. I there has been a credible death threat against me,'' the married Cairns mother-of-three said today.

"I want to say a huge thank you to everyone who is standing up beside me fighting for our children to have a safer future."

Her brave efforts to expose the inner workings of a global underage sex trafficking ring run by Epstein and involving some of the world's richest and most powerful men have been widely applauded.

Britain’s Prince Andrew has been forced to retire from public life and may have to speak to US authorities. Picture: AP Photo/Sang Tan

But she fears it may cost her the ultimate price.

"I am making it publicly (sic) known that in no way, shape or form am I sucidal (sic). I have made this known to my therapist and GP," she said yesterday.

"If something happens to me - in the sake of my family do not let this go away and help me to protect them.

Doubts have been raised about Epstein's apparent suicide in August while he was awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Epstein reportedly kept tapes of his filthy rich associates having orgies with young girls in a sophisticated blackmailing operation.

As the FBI probes the sex scandal, and the Duke of York possibly due to be called to give evidence in the ongoing fallout from his trainwreck BBC interview, Mrs Giuffre has been actively campaigning to support victims of sexual assault.