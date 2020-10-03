Livestreams FNQ Rugby grand finals today

THE Cairns Post will partner with FNQ Rugby to broadcast the 15-man code's grand final day.

You will be able to watch FNQ Rugby's three senior grand finals - A-grade, reserve grade, and women's 10s - as the Cairns Post takes another step in the world of streaming community sport.

GRAND FINAL SCHEDULE

All deciders will be played at Barlow Park, and livestreamed by the Cairns Post.

2.40pm: Reserve grade, Penrhyn Sharks v JCU Mariners

4.40pm: Women's 10s: Mudcrabs v Wanderers

6pm: A-grade: Port Douglas v Wanderers

A junior rep game will also be played at 1pm.

It's a new and growing service we're proud to be involved with, and FNQ Rugby president John Pirie is excited to see it come to fruition.

"I think it's incredible for the Cairns Post to bring community sports coverage online," Pirie said.

"We have a lot of families and friends who are still part of the FNQ Rugby community that no longer live in the region and can't make it to the grand final.

"We're thankful to the Cairns Post for offering this service and there's already a lot of buzz for it."

Readers will need a Cairns Post subscription to view the games.

FNQ Rugby will be the second community sports competition to have their grand finals shown live by the Cairns Post, coming just weeks after the successful broadcast of the Cairns Hockey deciders.

