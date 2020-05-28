Goodest boi Milo's incredible 24 years on earth

Ultimate good boy Milo was saved from death row as a puppy by his beloved owners who have shared the details of his amazing life over two decades.

FROM death row, through two cyclones and after multiple feasts on supposedly poisonous cane toads - if Milo could have talked he would have one hell of a tale.

The "smiley" and equally wiry Jack Russell is now likely enjoying a big bone in the sky after passing away at the ripe old age of 24 - the oldest dog registered in Cairns.

His owners, Redlynch couple Allan Ruth and Dianne Volpe, made the heartbreaking decision to have him put down on Tuesday as his incredible age finally got the better of him.

"I knew it was time," Ms Volpe said.

"I used to say to him every night, mate just go to sleep. I didn't want to get to this point.

"He had a good life.

"He was a really smiley dog … and he's been part of our family for all those years."

Cairns' oldest dog Milo has died aged 24. Picture: Supplied

His life could quite easily have taken a much more horrible turn.

As a puppy he was abused, tied to a clothes line and left there before being placed in an Innisfail animal shelter.

That was where Ms Volpe found him, timid and not overly friendly - a product of the horrible start he had to life.

"He was going to be put down," she said.

"I saw him and thought that was it."

Milo's owners Allan Ruth and Dianne Volpe say he will be sorely missed. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

As he got used to his new lease on life his cheeky personality was revealed - often breaking out of his new Innisfail home, even regularly making his way to the local swimming pool where he knew they would be holding a barbecue.

Terrified of storms, he fled when cyclones Larry and Yasi struck the town, but was found just up the road both times.

The couple said moving to Redlynch was Milo's doggie dream though.

"He loved it here," Mr Ruth said.

"He used to chew toads and get high off them and go crazy."

Cairns' oldest dog Milo has died aged 24. Picture: Supplied

Senior vet Dr Demian Bullock from Ulysses Veterinary Clinic, where Milo was treated, said he had lived a "great innings" with jack russells normally reaching 15 or 16 on average.

"The little guys and smaller cross breeds are notorious for getting to a ripe old age," he said.

"But I've been doing this for 20 years and he would be the oldest dog I've seen."

Ms Volpe put a lot of his longevity down to his diet, only feeding him home-cooked meals of meat, rice and vegetables.

Milo has been buried in the couple's backyard beside his best friend Holly, a fox terrier who died several years ago aged 17.

Originally published as Cairns' oldest dog dies after incredible life