Cairns man charged with 34 motor vehicle offences

A CAIRNS man has been charged after alleged multiple car thefts across the state, including Gladstone.

It will be alleged that between December 12 and 22, the Edmonton man stole multiple vehicles and petrol.

He was also accused of causing traffic crashes in Cairns, Brisbane, Wide Bay, Gladstone and Rockhampton.

A 65-year-old motorcycle rider had life threatening head injuries in one of those accidents near Gin Gin.

He will face Cairns Magistrates Court on 34 offences in February.