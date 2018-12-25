Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police generic arrest. 28 July 2017
Police generic arrest. 28 July 2017 Trevor Veale
Crime

Cairns man charged with 34 motor vehicle offences

25th Dec 2018 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CAIRNS man has been charged after alleged multiple car thefts across the state, including Gladstone.

It will be alleged that between December 12 and 22, the Edmonton man stole multiple vehicles and petrol.

He was also accused of causing traffic crashes in Cairns, Brisbane, Wide Bay, Gladstone and Rockhampton.

A 65-year-old motorcycle rider had life threatening head injuries in one of those accidents near Gin Gin.

He will face Cairns Magistrates Court on 34 offences in February.

gladstone region queensland police service vehicle crime
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Christmas Pinoy-style: "It's where families get together&#8221;

    premium_icon Christmas Pinoy-style: "It's where families get...

    News Filipinos celebrate an important holiday on the Catholic calendar.

    • 25th Dec 2018 10:00 AM
    Senior Fit a potluck of 'knowledge and empowerment'

    premium_icon Senior Fit a potluck of 'knowledge and empowerment'

    News Classes run three times a week for people over the age of 60.

    WHAT'S OPEN: Shops and services across Gladstone

    premium_icon WHAT'S OPEN: Shops and services across Gladstone

    News We've compiled a list of opening hours for businesses and services.

    'Absolute connection': Librarian's story ends

    premium_icon 'Absolute connection': Librarian's story ends

    News One of Gladstone's most recognisable faces is retiring.

    Local Partners