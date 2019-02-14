Police pop question over wedding dress

A wedding dress that was found near Muddy’s playground and handed into Cairns police. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN

CAIRNS police are trying to crack the case of a potential runaway bride.

While keys, cash and mobile phones are commonly handed in to local police stations, officers were stumped when a wedding dress was handed in on February 7.

Senior Constable Russ Parker said the dress was found in its own storage bag and near Muddy's playground on the

Esplanade before being handed into the Cairns City Beat office.

"It's made from blue satin with pastel flowers, multi-coloured tulle and has a blue satin train," he said.

"Did the bride get cold feet at the last minute and leave the dress behind? Was it stolen from somewhere and discarded?

"A lot of the items can be reunited with their owners fairly promptly, however some of them can be a bit more difficult to reconcile.

"We don't know what sequence of events led to the dress being discovered."

Sen Const Parker said police did not want the dress ending up in unclaimed property and were hoping its owner comes forward.

If you know of someone who may have lost the dress, call the Cairns Police Property Office on 4030 7207 from Monday to Friday between 8.30am and 3.30pm.