Dog squad boss in holiday rescue of beloved family pet

Police Sergeant Dave Raymond and his family were enjoying a holiday when they spotted a burning building and sprang into action.

A FAMILY holiday has turned into a moment of heroics for a Cairns dog squad officer after he rescued a beloved family pet from the first floor of a burning Gold Coast unit complex.

Along with son Jake, an auxiliary firefighter, the pair scaled the Mermaid Beach building after spotting smoke while driving nearby on Sunday, grabbed Titan the 10-year-old German Shepherd, and carried him to safety.

Cairns dog squad boss Sgt Dave Raymond scales a Gold Coast building to rescue a dog.

Sgt Raymond, who normally works alongside Police Dog Axel in chasing offenders around the Far North, said his entire family leapt into action when they saw flames shooting from the roof.

"I said to Jake "we better check there's no one inside there"," he said.

"A woman shouted out "there's a dog on the balcony".

"There was a heap of timber around so we made a makeshift ladder and climbed up."

He said they grabbed the dog and passed him down to his other son Ashley.

Firefighters outside the Gold Coast unit complex where Sgt Dave Raymond rescued a dog.

"Being a dog handler's son he knew how to control him," Sgt Raymond said.

"(Wife) Helen rang triple-0 and my daughter Michaela took the photos."

He said he and Jake then continued to search the unit complex to ensure no one else was inside before emergency services arrived on scene.

Titan's owners returned home soon after.

Ashley Raymond with rescued dog Titan.

"They were really good and give us a handshake," he said.

"It was just ironic that a dog handler and a firie were coming past."

Bizarrely this was not the first time Sgt Raymond has sprung into action during his holidays.

He said on one Gold Coast trip he gave CPR to a man for 20 minutes on the side of the highway before paramedics arrived and another time he arrested two people involved in a burglary.

During another trip to Mackay he also intervened to assist a police officer being assaulted by a man.