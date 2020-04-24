Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tracey Defferrard
Tracey Defferrard
Lifestyle

Cairns bodybuilder beating lockdown to win global acclaim

by Pete Martinelli
24th Apr 2020 7:29 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IN a garage gym body builder Tracey Defferard and trainer Ryan Yanz shook off the coronavirus lockdown to beat the world's best.

Tracey Defferrard
Tracey Defferrard

The mum and athlete had been training for her first pro body building competition in Los Angeles when the COVID-19 pandemic struck the economy and closed the borders. After a week's break they got to work in Mr Yanz's Mt Peter garage.

"All my old clients pitched in and contributed their own equipment," Mr Yanz said.

The pair honed Ms Defferard for the 2020 Next Level Virtual World Tour, but instead of taking the stage in LA she posed in front of a smart phone.

"I wasn't surprised that she placed so highly, I knew what she had been through in training," Mr Yanz said.

"Even a top five finish for a pro debut would be massive."

Ms Defferard placed third in the Pro Diva Figure Model category. "Ryan is a very capable coach," she said. "The long-term goal is the next competition, probably in October at the Gold Coast."

Originally published as Cairns bodybuilder beating lockdown to win global acclaim

More Stories

bodybuilder fitness health isolation virtual competition wbff

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Binds people together’: Anzac Day plan to unite

        premium_icon ‘Binds people together’: Anzac Day plan to unite

        News There will be solidarity among friends, neighbours and strangers as the Gladstone region embraces an Anzac Day like no other.

        Two-up canned as COVID-19 kills Anzac Day tradition

        premium_icon Two-up canned as COVID-19 kills Anzac Day tradition

        News Calls of ‘head-em-up’ or ‘come in spinner’ won’t ring out this year.

        Mum’s close call with scammer turns into charitable act

        premium_icon Mum’s close call with scammer turns into charitable act

        News A GLADSTONE mum felt used after she almost fell for a scam by a man who claimed to...

        ‘Pull your head in’: Man narrowly avoids jail

        premium_icon ‘Pull your head in’: Man narrowly avoids jail

        Crime “You’re getting too old for this,” magistrate tells offender.