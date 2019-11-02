Cage escapee establishes population

THE nutmeg mannikin is an introduced species.

Popular as a caged bird, some escaped or were released into the wild in Sydney and Brisbane in the 1930s and it is now found from North Queensland to Sydney.

It is a small, plump finch with a dark brown face and throat. the upper body is chestnut brown and the underparts are white with dark brown scalloping. The legs, feet and the large, deep bill are grey.

Juveniles are paler above and buff-brown below.

The nutmeg mannikin flicks its wings and sways its tail constantly. It is usually seen in small flocks. This species is also known as the spice finch.

It is a seed eater and forages around reeds, grasses and especially in the crops around farms but can also be seen along creeks in suburban areas and around shopping centres.

They are social and more than one female may lay eggs in a nest. The nests are spherical and made of green grass and sometimes pieces of bark. The nests are usually built in the centre of shrubs and trees, but have been found in the eaves of buildings. Both parents c build the nest and share incubation and the care of young.

Good places to see them are Police Creek and Tondoon Botanic Gardens.

Aussie Backyard Bird Count

Well done Gladstone for a huge effort during the Aussie Backyard Bird Count when 329 bird lists were submitted with a total of 194 species counted. Nationally the number of bird species was 679 from a total of 102,938 bird lists and the target of 3 million birds was exceeded by 500,000.