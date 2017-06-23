Cafe up for grabs - but owner must be 'innovative'

UP FOR GRABS: Gladstone Airport Corporation is hoping to attract more residents to the airport with a new, creative take on a café.

GLADSTONE Airport Corporation is seeking an innovative businessperson to run a coffee shop at the airport.

The empty coffee shop, fully kitted out, is located in prime space next to the arrivals entrance.

Airport CEO Peter Friel said he would like to offer the space to a business which has some fresh, exciting ideas.

"We want new ideas, we are open to any sort of idea, we want creativity," he said.

While the shop would need to retain the cafe component, Mr Friel said there was also room to run a retail operation.

He said he looked to other airports thinking outside the box and providing a different customer experience.

"Essendon airport has a climbing wall, for instance," he said.

New GAC chair Adrienne Ward will be starting shortly, and Mr Friel said she would like the airport to host community events.

"We (both) want the airport to be much more inclusive," he said.

Previously locals would come to the airport for business lunches, and Mr Friel hopes to attract them back.

"It's not just the passengers, we want the residents," he said.