Bada Bing Cafe in Woodlands has been at the centre of the trial.
News

Cafe sold family drug-laced brownies

by Angie Raphael
19th May 2021 6:24 PM | Updated: 9:16 PM

A Perth cafe owner who sold cannabis-laced brownies to a young family, causing them to have hallucinations, has been slapped with a heavy fine and ordered to pay even more in costs.

Nathan Sharp, 42, stood trial in the Perth Magistrates Court charged with selling unsuitable food to the Hoysted-Maxwell family at his Bada Bing Cafe in Woodlands in March 2019.

Sharon Hoysted and her children Emily, 5, and Tom, 3, ate the brownies and were found to be intoxicated with cannabis after going to hospital.

The children’s father Michael Maxwell did not eat the brownie and there was no trace of marijuana in his system, the court heard.

He purchased another brownie the next day and it was also found to contain tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

Bada Bing Cafe owner Nathan Sharp stood trial over the cannabis-laced brownies.
Mr Maxwell testified his daughter felt like she was “in a TV show” and her “eyesight was doing funny things” before she was taken to hospital.

Mr Sharp told the court he had nothing to do with baking the brownies.

He admitted he made a batch of cannabis brownies at home once, but said they were never taken to the cafe.

Mr Sharp denied telling police there may have been a mix up.

On Wednesday, Magistrate Lynette Dias found Mr Sharp guilty, fined him $15,000 and ordered him to pay $25,000 in costs.

