Cafe raises money for Boyne Island mum with cancer

The team at Junction Cafe has donated one dollar from every coffee this week to help local resident Mahalia Williamson after she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

A Tannum Sands cafe is the latest to join a community-wide effort to rally behind a Boyne Island mum facing financial and health hardships.

Ms Williamson, who works at McDonald’s at Boyne Island, is undergoing a mastectomy.

“We are all so lucky to live in the beautiful twin towns of Boyne-Tannum,” Junction Cafe wrote in a social media post.

“After hearing about Mahalia … the team at the junction would like to help out and donate a dollar from every coffee purchased this week.

“For those that would like to donate, we will also have a jar set up for donations. Pop in for a coffee and help this local mum.”

A GoFundMe page has also been created for Ms Williamson by friend Tearra Lette.

So far $900 from a $5000 goal has been raised.

“Mahalia as most of you may know is the lovely lady and has the best customer service and always greets everyone with a big smile, even at 5am,” Ms Lette wrote via the GoFundMe page.

“Sadly, Mahalia has been diagnosed with breast cancer and is going into surgery in a couple of weeks for a mastectomy.

“With two children and not being able to work for at least six months I can only imagine the stress and financial hardship this would leave the family with.

“I am hoping as a small community that we can try to make things a little less stressful for this beautiful lady and her family and so we can have her smiling face back for our morning coffee.”

If you would like to donate, a link to the GoFundMe page can be found here.