24°
News

Cafe owner shares job seeker advice after 300 resumes flood in

Tegan Annett
| 19th Jul 2017 5:45 PM
Fresh Fix Cafe owners Tim and Janine Cree in their new restaurant with Anton Guinea.
Fresh Fix Cafe owners Tim and Janine Cree in their new restaurant with Anton Guinea. Anton Guinea

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A GLADSTONE cafe owner said it's a rarity for a job seeker to walk in, introduce themselves and show what they have to offer.

His advice comes off the back of an Observer Facebook post which attracted hundreds of comments from job seekers and residents, sharing their stories of struggles while trying to find work in the region.

RELATED |

100 applications later and still jobless

Fresh Fix owner, Tim Cree said people hunting for work should "be advantageous".

A handful of comments were made about the approach to job hunting; with some recommending the old fashioned knocking on doors to catch a business owner's eye.

Mr Cree hired ten people when he opened his Goondoon St cafe, Fresh Fix, about a year ago.

He received about three dozen applications after advertising on Facebook, but the "flood gates" opened when he posted a Seek advertisement, with more than 300 applications pouring in.

"It's like a Simpsons' episode, where they open the garage door and a truck dumps a thousand envelopes in the driveway," he said.

Mr Cree said he looked at experience, ambitions and references while shortlisting applications.

Since then he's hired two or three more people.

But he said it was a rarity for a job seeker to show up at his cafe, hand in a resume and introduce themselves.

The Goondoon St cafe owner, who has volunteered for mock interviews at Toolooa State High School, said the resume was the first step to the interview.

"Be advantageous - go door knocking, be prepared to do a trial, get out there and have a go," he said.

"No one is going to knock on your door and say, 'excuse me, would you like a job'."

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  gladstone business goondoon st job seekers

'Infectious smile': Loved ones mourn young man fatally stabbed

'Infectious smile': Loved ones mourn young man fatally...

HE had a "restless soul" and visited "dark places", but those who loved him are determined to remember Andrew Vesey-Brown as a kind and loving young man.

Murder investigation didn't stop Death Ship captain's visa

“Death Ship” Sage Sagittarius enters Newcastle Harbour.

He was given a three-year pass to work in Australian waters.

Men armed with axe, taser, allegedly 'storm' home

Gladstone Court House, Yarroon Street.Photo Brenda Strong / The Observer

One of the men leaned over the victim, holding the axe ...

'You can never pick just one': Gladstone community joins forces

The community joined hands and hearts at Wednesday's Walk for Ribbons at Spinnaker Park, raising money for the Oncology Unit at Gladstone Hospital.

Gladstone's first ever Walk for Ribbons a colourful, sparkly success

Local Partners

$4.8million win has CQ family man set for life

A Central Queensland family man has won the latest Set for Life draw and will receive $20,000 a month for the next 20 years.

Your Chance to Win

A Holiday to Kingfisher Bay!
Learn More

Overgrown property at West Gladstone receives stern notice

OVERGROWN: The council will take action if the weeds and grass are not cleared from this home.

Council says it will take action and charge work costs to owners

Dress code strictly active wear at city lunch

A design from luxe sportswear label Sport Le Moda.

Joggers, tights, jumpers and even sweatpants will be the dress code

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

Snowy Stanthorpe fun this weekend

SNOW MUCH FUN: Take the family to Snowflakes in Stanthorpe this weekend.

Stanthorpe will transform into a vibrant winter wonderland

Orange is the new black for girl power

STEP aside men, the women are taking over the world – and your TV screens.

MOVIE REVIEW: Dunkirk is a true epic

FOR REVIEW AND PREVIEW PURPOSES ONLY. Tom Hardy in a scene from the movie Dunkirk. Supplied by Warner Bros.

CHRISTOPHER Nolan puts you in the shoes of soldiers.

The one thing winning Ninja Warriors have in common

Michael Nass appears on Ninja Warrior. He is from Toowoomba.

Thee's one thing that unites all of Australia's Ninja Warriors

MOVIE REVIEW: Paris Can Wait

Diane Lane in a scene from the movie Paris Can Wait.

Diane Lane shines but the overindulgance leaves a bad taste.

More than 100 police to keep Splendour safe

Police sniffer dogs will be on the ground at Splendour In The Grass this year.

Counter terrorism measures in place at this year's festival

Namaste: Farewell for Bundy boy with big smile

Bundaberg-born Chris Chamberlin was remembered as a lover of all things pop culture.

"He never said anything bad about anyone ... except Donald Trump”

The instrument craze taking over Gladstone

Sharon Louise will share her knowledge with students young and old.

Local music school offers ukulele lessons.

AFFORDABLE LIVING IN A POPULAR SUBURB!

44 Venus Street, Telina 4680

House 3 1 1 $195,000

Are you looking for your first home or an entry level investment? Look no further! This lowset, brick home is situated in the popular suburb of Telina. Only a...

Live the easy life!

5/70 Hampton Drive, Tannum Sands 4680

Town House 3 2 1 $225,000

Live the easy life in the sought after location of Tannum Sands with this low maintenance unit. Only a short walk to the shops and beach the location is...

FULLY RENOVATED - MOVE RIGHT IN!

15 Marshall Avenue, Sun Valley 4680

House 3 1 1 Offers Over...

This lovely, well renovated home is situated in the popular, family friendly suburb of Sun Valley. Perched on a spacious 607m2 block with side access and room...

Calling investors and first home buyers!!

11 Bendee Street, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 3 2 $279,999

I am proud to present to you 11 Bendee Street, Glen Eden. This immaculate family home is priced to sell so get in quick! This home has it all- Modern interior...

5 BEDROOM HOME- CLOSE TO CBD!

26 Ferguson Crescent, West Gladstone 4680

House 5 2 1 $185,000

This large family home is calling for its new owners! This home is situated in the popular suburb of West Gladstone, Situated on an approx. 734m2 block and only...

Renovated 2 Storey Unit- Providing Carefree Living

Unit 30/7 Nothling Street, New Auckland 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $139,000

First Home Buyers or down sizers you simply have to view this beautifully presented unit! With modern renovations throughout, all you have to do is unpack your...

NOTHING TO DO BUT MOVE IN NOW !

5 Tryon Court, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $349,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone welcomes 5 Tryon Court to the market! Situated in a small cul-de-sac on a large 1266m2 allotment, is this beautifully renovated family...

Ideal home for first time buyers!

21 Luton Street, Telina 4680

House 4 1 1 $250,000

This freshly renovated home has everything going for it, including a low maintenance and convenient lifestyle for its new owners. A superb buy for first home...

VENDORS CIRCUMSTANCES HAVE CHANGED - MUST BE SOLD

Unit 25/1 Michel Place, Telina 4680

Unit 3 2 2 $215,000 MUST...

The price has just been drastically reduced on this modern townhouse ideally located and the rare benefit of double lock up garage. Hurry don't miss this...

SPACIOUS, EXECUTIVE, FULLY FURNISHED TOWNHOUSE

Unit 5/34 Marten Street, South Gladstone 4680

Unit 3 2 1 $170,000

This magnificent two-storey townhouse, situated in the fully gated and secured "Central on Marten" complex is the perfect addition to your property...

Sunshine Coast shopping centre on the market

Coles-anchored centre in high-growth area listed for sale

Island resort living from just $250 a week

Couran Cove on Stradbroke Island is undergoing a makeover. Photo: Steve Holland

Resort offering permanent rentals at almost half normal rental price

Start-up business blooms in riverside outlet

Sunflower Florist opens new premises at Mooloolaba for local wares

Neighbours team up to create rural lifestyle lots

A subdivision at Parkhurst will provide large rural-style lots with the convenience of being close to town.

Planners balanced natural land features and rural-residential living