Cafe owner shares job seeker advice after 300 resumes flood in

A GLADSTONE cafe owner said it's a rarity for a job seeker to walk in, introduce themselves and show what they have to offer.

His advice comes off the back of an Observer Facebook post which attracted hundreds of comments from job seekers and residents, sharing their stories of struggles while trying to find work in the region.

Fresh Fix owner, Tim Cree said people hunting for work should "be advantageous".

A handful of comments were made about the approach to job hunting; with some recommending the old fashioned knocking on doors to catch a business owner's eye.

Mr Cree hired ten people when he opened his Goondoon St cafe, Fresh Fix, about a year ago.

He received about three dozen applications after advertising on Facebook, but the "flood gates" opened when he posted a Seek advertisement, with more than 300 applications pouring in.

"It's like a Simpsons' episode, where they open the garage door and a truck dumps a thousand envelopes in the driveway," he said.

Mr Cree said he looked at experience, ambitions and references while shortlisting applications.

Since then he's hired two or three more people.

But he said it was a rarity for a job seeker to show up at his cafe, hand in a resume and introduce themselves.

The Goondoon St cafe owner, who has volunteered for mock interviews at Toolooa State High School, said the resume was the first step to the interview.

"Be advantageous - go door knocking, be prepared to do a trial, get out there and have a go," he said.

"No one is going to knock on your door and say, 'excuse me, would you like a job'."