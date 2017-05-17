Cafe owner: A fair slice of the pie, please

UNIMPRESSED: Mt Larcom Cafe owner Julie Beel was unhappy with a mobile food van setting up shop only metres from her business on Raglan St.

SMALL business owners can struggle at the best of times especially in the current economic climate around Gladstone.

The battle for customers is a gruelling one and every dollar counts when the rates, bills and paperwork pile up and need to be dealt with.

So when Mt Larcom Cafe owner Julie Beel opened her doors on Tuesday morning she didn't expect to see a rival vendor only metres down the road at the popular rest stop on Raglan St.

While Ms Beel made it clear that she doesn't have anything against others trying to make a living in small business, she questioned the motive of the mobile food and drink van operator who parked next to her cafe.

The van was parked on private land next to the block the cafe is situated and Ms Beel said she was deprived of customers as a result.

A picture taken from the Mt Larcom Cafe of the food van in question. Contributed

"It still stole business from me because it was easier to go to van than into the shop," Ms Beel said.

"It was parked in front of the caravan turnaround area and I saw people there that would usually be my customers.

"I don't want them out of business, I'd just like them to find somewhere else to do it."

Ms Beel has owned the Mt Larcom Cafe for almost four years and has developed an outstanding reputation for her homemade pies.

While it can be argued the cafe has a monopoly over Mt Larcom when it comes to pies, coffee and basic grocery items for tourists to buy, Ms Beel described the food van's temporary move as a 'dog act'.

"I don't begrudge anyone for trying to make a living, but don't do somebody else out in the process," she said.

"I can't pick this building up and go sell food somewhere else, so why did they have to come 30 metres from cafe?

"I'm already going to have enough trouble when the Puma (service station) opens in six to seven months."

Mt Larcom Cafe owner Julie Beel is fed up with a food van pinching business off her. Paul Braven GLA170517LARCOM

The van wasn't present at the Raglan St site today, although Ms Beel suspects it will return.

She said the Mt Larcom community was small enough as it was without other vendors coming to town, no matter if they'd gone through the correct council processes or not.

A spokesperson for the Gladstone Regional Council said the issue was a matter for the council's Planning team and they couldn't comment on the issue without inspecting the situation.

Ms Beel has not contacted the GRC at this stage.