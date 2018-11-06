Cafe meets art gallery with river side view

TRAINING SUCCESS: Entrepreneur Donna Ellis has opened a mobile coffee shop, Pacific Blue Cafe, outside the Art Matters Gallery on Pitt St.

IT'S like cosmopolitan meets the country with a quaint outdoor setting at the Pacific Blue Café located at the Art Matters Gallery.

Tucked away in Pitt St, the cafe offers a refreshing brew for customers wanting to take in the pleasant surroundings of Auckland Creek and a creative art gallery.

Pacific Blue Cafe owner Donna Ellis opened her cafe in October this year and has plans to build on the growing opportunities with it.

"It has a cosmopolitan feel about it and it offers a different place where people can go to have a coffee and take in the artistic surroundings with it," Donna said.

One area of the business Donna was a strong advocate of was the future training of barista staff.

"I'm in the process of looking at barista training for juniors to give them a start in the industry," she said.

Donna has 15 years of coffee making experience and understands the importance of quality training.

"I did my training when I was at Shepperton in Victoria and there is quite a bit involved with a barista course," she said.

"I know what hands-on work is required and unfortunately some juniors when they come out of training don't have the full skill set they need.

"This will be a great opportunity for any high school leaver to get in and learn a skill for a growing industry."

The setting has a rustic feel about it and welcoming atmosphere for customer or viewer of the art gallery.

Donna was ecologically friendly and health conscious about the cafe and what was on offer to the customers.

"I use biodegradable cups to have a least impact on the environment and the cupcakes I bake that morning to be fresh and healthy," she said.

"It's been a whirlwind of activity since start-up but I have had massive support from friends and family to get the business up and running and the art gallery has been good helping me as well."

Art Matters Gallery president Garry Darr said the cafe helped to enhance the vibe of the gallery and he enjoyed having the cafe next door.

"The patrons and artists are in such a relaxed atmosphere and community groups who come here for classes enjoy the cafe," Mr Darr said.

"They complement each other and work well together with what they both offer."