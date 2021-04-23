‘Cafe by day, carvery by night’: New diner opens in Gladstone

The Evans family said they were excited to service the Gladstone community with a cafe and carvery approach to dining.

Gladstone’s newest eatery owners said they would soon be offering cheap meals to the elderly and disabled, with prices as low as $6.

On the eve of their grand opening at the New Auckland shopping complex, Family Carvery and Coffee owner Dan Evans said his family, including wife Mel and son Tyson, loved food.

“The wife loves coffee, I love food so we thought we’d combine the two into a business and here we are,” Dan said.

Having lived in Gladstone for some 30 years, Dan said he spotted a gap in the market in the area and specifically the shopping complex on Emmadale Dr.

“We just saw it come up and we sort of had a look at the area and there didn’t seem to be a lot around here for the people, so we thought it might be a good idea,” he said.

Dan said the business was centred around roast meats with specials from that including nachos, with fish and chips and coffee to be available soon too.

Dan said he was solely focused on getting the eatery part right first before they thought about expanding the shop.

“The best way to describe our business is cafe by day and carvery by night,” he said.

Dan said he had been opening early to support the gym and going into the night for dinner, having been received well by other shop tenants.

“The fellow tenants could not be any more supportive, they came and got some food last night and that was great,” he said.

Dan invited the Gladstone community down to try out his shop’s coffee and carvery.

“We are going to be doing great breakfasts, we believe we’ve got a good coffee and protein shakes are on the way too in collaboration with the gym in the centre,” he said.

“We want to support seniors and people with disabilities, so twice a week we are looking to provide them with cheap meals delivered for around $6.”

To contact the Family Carvery and Coffee, phone 0402 686 557.